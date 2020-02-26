Whole Housewares

Embossed Water Glasses, 12-oz. (set Of 4)

Vintage design and elegant color make them unique for any event any occasions. Real solid glass color. The color will not peel off the glass or fade after washes and uses. High quality glass make them dishwasher safe and healthy for durable daily use. All-purpose glass works equally well with iced tea, lemonade or any beverage. It measures: 12 Ounce. Set of 4, Lead – Free. Solid Glass Color, NOT painted! The gorgeous color and vintage design of the glass adds a touch of ambience and warmth so fill this beauty up with wine as this glass goblet will be the perfect decoration in your home, party and garden. You can also style your wedding reception tabletops by mixing different pressed patterns, styles, and heights for water and wine. Looks awesome on your tabletops and makes them a stand out!