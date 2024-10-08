United States
H&M x Wicked
Embossed-motif Belt
$17.99
At H&M
A classic curved shoulder bag with removable crossbody strap made from high quality shiny cherry red faux leather. Lined in R-PET fabric which is spun from post-consumer plastic bottles otherwise destined for landfill, with silver hardware throughout and two pockets inside. Measurements Height: 12cm Width: 23cm Strap Drop: 26cm (at shortest length) Strap Drop: 57.5cm (at longest length)