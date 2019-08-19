Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Staud

Embossed Leather Wedges

$225.00
At The RealReal
White embossed leather Staud open-toe wedges with tonal stitching throughout, PVC straps at uppers and covered heels.
Featured in 1 story
20 End-Of-Summer Sandals To Buy On The Real Real
by Eliza Huber