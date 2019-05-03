Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Dries Van Noten
Embossed Leather Ankle Strap Sandals
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The RealReal
Green and multicolor embossed leather Dries Van Noten sandals with crossover straps at uppers, covered heels and gold-tone buckle closure at ankles.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Bridges Sandal
$160.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Miss KG
Eva Barely There Heels
$75.88
from
Bank Fashion
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Woven Ankle Boot Sandal
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Sophia Webster for J.Crew
Eva Pumps
$595.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Dries Van Noten
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Draped Taffeta Open-back Dress
$939.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten Black Oversized Leather Tote Bag
£615.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Quilted Sateen Tote
£565.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Brocade Block Heel Pumps
$565.00
$282.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted