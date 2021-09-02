Min & Mon

Emberá Bucket Hat

$98.00 $83.30

Buy Now Review It

At Min & Mon

Color: Black Motif: All Over Eyes Dimensions: 22.5" circumference*; 5.5" deep Materials: Iraca palm leaves Features: 100% woven by hand by Emberá women in the Los Pastos indigenous community of Sandona-Nariño, Colombia Natural palm fiber bucket hat About the Emberá: These hats are handwoven by the Emberá tribe in the indigenous community Los Pastos, located in the Sandona-Nariño region of Colombia. The Emberá have resisted colonialism and retain much of their own oral traditions, craftsmanship, and ritual celebrations. One of the most important Emberá crafts is weaving -- Emberá mothers teach their daughters to weave generation after generation, creating a cultural legacy through art and tradition. *This is a handmade product made with natural dyes and materials. Each hat is unique - dimensions and colors will vary slightly