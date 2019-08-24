The sleek 150-lumen Black Diamond Ember Power Light masters hand held lighting while adding charging capabilities for trek, travel or camp. With an integrated USB port, keeping hand-held electronics alive is possible even miles from the trailhead. A swipe-activated Triple power LED and a rechargeable Lithium polymer battery with power meter and lock mode for increased shelf life eliminates your lighting worries. Charges mobile devices and headlamps.Power meter shows remaining battery life.Charges mobile devices and headlamps.Includes USB charging cable.Lumens: 150 max.Max burn time: 50 H.IPX Rating: 4.LED Type: 1 Triple power.Batteries: Sealed Lithium Polymer(included).Material: Aluminum.Size: 6.5 x 2 x 1.4 in..Weight: 3.4 oz..