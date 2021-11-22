Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Girlfriend
Ember Compressive Pocket Legging
$88.00
$61.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend
By popular demand. A compressive, squat-proof, ultra-high rise compressive legging with double side pockets — cute.
Need a few alternatives?
Outdoor Voices
Flow 7/8 Legging
BUY
$66.00
$88.00
Outdoor Voices
OFFLINE
Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
BUY
$31.46
$44.95
American Eagle
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch High-waist Legging
BUY
$34.00
Macy's
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Legging
BUY
$34.00
Macy's
More from Girlfriend
Girlfriend
Moss Compressive Drawstring Legging
BUY
$82.00
Girlfriend
Girlfriend
Thistle Slow Down Crew Sock
BUY
$14.00
Girlfriend
Girlfriend
Canopy Dream Robe
BUY
$98.00
Girlfriend
Girlfriend
Black Compressive Mid-rise Legging
BUY
$42.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Leggings
Outdoor Voices
Flow 7/8 Legging
BUY
$66.00
$88.00
Outdoor Voices
OFFLINE
Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
BUY
$31.46
$44.95
American Eagle
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch High-waist Legging
BUY
$34.00
Macy's
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Legging
BUY
$34.00
Macy's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted