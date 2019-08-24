Ember

Ember Ceramic Mug

At MoMA Store

Recipient of Time Magazine’s best inventions of 2017. Your hot beverages will be perfect from the first sip to the last drop with the world’s first temperature control smart mug. Made from stainless steel with a ceramic coating, the Ember Ceramic Mug maintains the warmth of your hot beverage on the inside but is cool to the touch on the outside. Compatible with both iOS and Android, the mug is controlled by the Ember app via Bluetooth, which allows you to choose from Ember’s ideal temperature presets for coffee, tea or latte—or customize your own temperature within a range of 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. The Ember Mug automatically wakes up when your hot beverage is poured in and remembers your last preferred drinking temperature. You’ll know your preferred temperature is reached when the mug’s white indicator light stops pulsing. (The pulsing light is Ember’s way of letting you know it is still too hot to drink, so you’ll avoid burning your tongue.) You can also set the app to send an alert to your device when your drink has reached the optimal temperature. Leave Ember on the standard plug-in charging coaster to retain the battery life, so you can drink your beverage on your own time. (If the mug is inactive on the charger after two hours, it will enter energy-saving sleep mode.) You can also take the Ember Mug on the go and it will keep your beverage hot, at your chosen temperature, for approximately an hour before it starts to cool naturally. Ember is not microwave safe. Hand wash only. Holds 10 fluid ounces. Other features include: Durable stainless steel and ceramic design Your mug can be personalized by choosing a motion-sensitive color for the light indicator via the app. Perfect for households with multiple Embers Choose preset temperatures for coffee, tea or latte, or customize your own temperature within a range of 120–145 degrees Fahrenheit.