Paco Rabanne

Embellished Striped Raffia Bucket Hat

$345.00 $172.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

product details This striped bucket hat from Paco Rabanne is sure to become your favorite accessory this summer. It's made from raffia and embellished with brand-signature metal discs. Material: 100% other fibres Made in Madagascar Item number: P00685524