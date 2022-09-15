Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Miss Selfridge
Embellished Rose Beaded Set
$87.00
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Miss Selfridge embellished rose beaded set in cream
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt
BUY
$98.00
J.Crew
Saloni
Kirsten Embellished Bows Skirt
BUY
$510.00
Saloni
Free People
Poets Sequin Sarong Skirt
BUY
$228.00
Free People
Cynthia Rowley
Fringed Mini Shorts
BUY
$295.00
Farfetch
More from Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge
Denim Corset Bralet In Dark Wash Blue
BUY
£25.99
ASOS
Miss Selfridge
Cable Contrast Bow Cardigan In Ivory
BUY
$56.00
ASOS
Miss Selfridge
Linen Blend Co-ord In Lemon
BUY
£42.99
ASOS
Miss Selfridge
Blouse À Manches Bouffantes Imprimé Zèbre
BUY
€23.11
Amazon
More from Skirts
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Skirt
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
7 For All Mankind
Beauty Denim Slit Front Midi Skirt With Destroy In Fig Leaf
BUY
$132.00
$188.00
7 For All Mankind
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt
BUY
$98.00
J.Crew
Vince
Tossed Dot Pull On Skirt
BUY
$345.00
Dia & Co.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted