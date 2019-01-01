Skip navigation!
Shoes
Sandals
Stella McCartney
Embellished Platform Sandals
$1140.00
$684.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
Add serious height to your look with Stella McCartney's platform sandals. The extra-vertiginous, curvy platform sole features shimmering gold-tone stars for punctuating style. Wear the strappy style alongside your favourite denim jumpsuit.
Featured in 1 story
We're Going Up On A Monday With These Platforms
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$495.00
$296.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Hanson City Sandals
$395.00
$316.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Hat Trick Leather Heeled Sandals
$66.69
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Raye
Cain Cosmos Slide Sandal
$177.95
$106.77
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Eclypse Low-top Trainers
$685.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
High-waisted Tailored Trousers
£585.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Tailored Wool Blazer
£1080.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Stella Mccartney 2001. T-shirt
£180.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
DETAILS
Miista
Ivon Creme Sage Green Leather Sandals
£175.00
from
Miista
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Noel Khaki Toe Loop Mules
£59.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
The Row
Egon Gathered Leather Sandals
$690.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Frances
Wrap Sandal
$295.00
$236.00
from
Dear Frances
BUY
