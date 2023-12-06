Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Versace
Embellished Leather Platform Loafers
$990.00
$594.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Spade
Gia Pavé Platform Pumps
BUY
$268.00
$298.00
Kate Spade
J.Crew
Maisie Double-strap Heels In Metallic Leather
BUY
$268.00
J.Crew
Bobbies
Michelle Black Vinyl Mary Janes
BUY
$255.00
Bobbies
Kate Spade
Gia Pavé Platform Pumps
BUY
£295.00
Kate Spade
More from Versace
Versace
Dylan Turquoise Pour Femme
BUY
$110.00
Versace
Versace
Pink Sunglasses
BUY
$221.90
$317.00
Sunglasses Hut
Versace
Pool Slides
BUY
$105.00
The Iconic
Versace
Ve4426bu Wide Universal Fit Sunglasses
BUY
$414.00
Sunglass Hut
More from Heels
Reformation
Wave Slingback Heel
BUY
$208.60
$298.00
Reformation
Senso
Fenton Heels
BUY
$249.00
Senso
Tony Bianco
Laguna Mellow Nappa Heels
BUY
$120.00
$219.95
Tony Bianco
Shushu/Tong
Black Bow Heels
BUY
£443.00
£885.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted