Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
A New Day
Embellished Button Down Shirt
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Featured in 1 story
Target’s Holiday Clothing Is Here
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sanctuary
Boyfriend For Life Shirt
$79.00
from
Sanctuary
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Chambray Boyfriend Shirt
$79.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
Western Contrast Button-down Shirt
$118.00
$41.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Antonoff
Ari Pj Top
$198.00
$138.60
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from A New Day
DETAILS
A New Day
Commuter Backpack
$44.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
A New Day
Sleeveless Strappy Midi Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
A New Day
Long Bell Sleeve V-neck Blouse
$22.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
A New Day
Packable Boater Hat
$12.99
$10.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Project Social T
Blue Violet Crew Neck Tee
$34.00
$25.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Ciao Lucia
Ilaria Sleeveless Top
$315.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Staats Ballett
"independence Rock" Cap Sleeve T-shirt
$95.00
from
Staats Ballett
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Off Shoulder Swing Top
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
