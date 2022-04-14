United States
Iris Apfel x H&M
Embellished Brocade Slippers
$199.00
At H&M
Iris Apfel x H&M. Elegant slippers in brocade-weave fabric with a slight sheen. Angular toes, rhinestone-embellished decoration at front, and decorative tongue with faux leather piping. Satin lining and insoles. Quilted, padded insoles. Heel height approx. 1/2 in. CompositionLining: Polyester 100%, Sole: Thermoplastic rubber 100%, Upper: Polyester 100% More sustainable materialsLining: Recycled polyester 100%, Shell: Recycled polyester 100%