Iris Apfel x H&M

Embellished Brocade Slippers

$199.00

At H&M

Iris Apfel x H&M. Elegant slippers in brocade-weave fabric with a slight sheen. Angular toes, rhinestone-embellished decoration at front, and decorative tongue with faux leather piping. Satin lining and insoles. Quilted, padded insoles. Heel height approx. 1/2 in. CompositionLining: Polyester 100%, Sole: Thermoplastic rubber 100%, Upper: Polyester 100% More sustainable materialsLining: Recycled polyester 100%, Shell: Recycled polyester 100%