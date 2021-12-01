Embark

Take a deep dive into your dog’s genetics with Embark Breed & Ancestry Identification, Trait & Health Detection Dog DNA Test Kit! With a simple and painless cheek swab, this DNA test can analyze over 200,000 genetic markers, providing you with detailed information about your dog, including breed type and family trees going back to great grandparents. This DNA test kit can even help you find his relatives! Embark is suitable for over 350 breeds and also offers important information about your furry friend’s health as it screens for over 210 genetic health risks, allowing you to prepare and give him the paw-sonalized care he needs. After you send the sample in, you will receive the results through a personalized dashboard in just 2-4 weeks and you can share them with friends and family or print them for your next vet visit. Embark on a journey that can help you learn more about your pet’s genetics and overall health, so you can make the best choices for him and his future!