Features: Perfect Heavy Duty Aluminum backdrop support bracket kit is extremely suitable for Amateurs to professionals from all levels of photographers. Installation complete only few seconds, the 4 crossbars can be freely combined. Supporting stands extend up to 9.2 Ft height. 30 lbs load capacity. Guarantees Durability, Safety, Balance, and Life Time Keeping. Technical Specs 2*110" Light stands Aluminum alloy construction Sections: 3 Max height: 110"(280cm) Min height: 45.7" (116cm) Folded height: 39.4"(100cm) Diameter of legs: &Phi-0.91" (&Phi-23mm) Net weight: 3.88 lbs (1.76kg) 4* Cross bars Aluminum alloy construction Interlocking cross bars Sections: 4 Diameter: 1.1 inch Max length: 120" (4 cross bars) Min length: 60" (2 cross bars) 2* Heavy Duty Spring Clamps 4.5 inches long 3/4" x 5/8" rugged, pivoting pads Package Size: 7.5 x 7.5 x 2 inches Maximum Opening: 2 inch mouth Material: Nylon Holds canvas, muslin or paper 1* Convenient carry case Premium Quality Nylon Material