Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oréal
Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Hair Treatment
£9.99
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Hair Treatment
Need a few alternatives?
function of beauty
Anti-frizz #hairgoal Booster Shots
BUY
$2.99
Target
L'Oréal
Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Hair Treatment
BUY
£4.99
£9.99
Boots
The Hair Lab by Mark Hill
Bond Repair Bond Building Treatment
BUY
£19.99
Boots
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Wonders Set
BUY
$49.00
Nordstrom
More from L’Oréal
L'Oréal
Revitalift Anti-wrinkle + Firming Pro Retinol Cream
BUY
£5.99
£12.99
Amazon
L'Oréal
Castor Oil-enriched Paradise Volumising Mascara
BUY
£11.99
LookFantastic
L'Oréal
Brow Artist Tattoo 24hr Definer
BUY
£9.99
Superdrug
L'Oréal
Infallible 24hr Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder
BUY
C$16.96
Walmart
More from Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Extraordinary Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner
BUY
$4.99
Amazon
IGK
Thirsty Girl
BUY
$27.00
IGK
NatureLab Tokyo
Perfect Smooth Conditioner
BUY
$15.00
Ulta Beauty
function of beauty
Anti-frizz #hairgoal Booster Shots
BUY
$2.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted