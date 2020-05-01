L'Oreal Paris

Elvive Color Vibrancy Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner

$4.97

Elvive Color Vibrancy Rapid Repair Reviver rapidly revives hair 2X more than any leading conditioner Need More than a Regular Conditoner--Elvive Color Vibrancy Rapid Repair Reviver is formulated with 20 percent Conditioning Serum, Anti-Oxidants and Pomegranate to rapidly revive color-treated hair Revives in only 60 seconds, just replace your regular conditioner by using Elvive Color Vibrancy Rapid Repair Reviver Need more than a regular conditioner, use this Elvive deep conditioning, shine-enhancing, rich formula Elvive Color Vibrancy Deep conditioner formulated for color-treated hair is lightweight, hydrates and detangles The L'Oreal Paris Color Vibrancy Rapid Reviver deep conditioner provides 2X more revived hair than a leading conditioner while also enhancing shine. Our rich reviving formula with 20% conditioning serum and anti-oxidants + pomegranate help hydrate each strand, for shinier, silky hair. For best results, use after the L'Oreal Paris Color Vibrancy shampoo.