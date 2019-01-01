L'Oreal Paris

Elvive Color Vibrancy Rapid Repair Reviver Deep Conditioner

$4.99

The L'Oreal Paris Color Vibrancy Rapid Reviver deep conditioner provides 2X more revived hair than a leading conditioner while also enhancing shine. Our rich reviving formula with 20% conditioning serum and anti-oxidants + pomegranate help hydrate each strand, for shinier, silky hair. For best results, use after the L'Oreal Paris Color Vibrancy shampoo.Apply to wet hair from lengths to tips after shampooing. Leave on for only 1 minute and rinse thoroughly.