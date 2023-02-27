Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Pre-shampoo Treatment
£14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Leave-in Serum
BUY
£14.99
Boots
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Pre-shampoo Treatment
BUY
£14.99
Boots
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturizing Factors + Ha For Scalp
BUY
$21.30
Deciem
The Ordinary
Multi-peptide Serum For Hair Density
BUY
£19.30
The Ordinary
More from L’Oréal
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Leave-in Serum
BUY
£14.99
Boots
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Conditioner
BUY
£11.99
Boots
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo
BUY
£11.99
Boots
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Pre-shampoo Treatment
BUY
£14.99
Boots
More from Hair Care
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Leave-in Serum
BUY
£14.99
Boots
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo
BUY
£11.99
Boots
L'Oréal
Elvive Bond Repair Pre-shampoo Treatment
BUY
£14.99
Boots
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturizing Factors + Ha For Scalp
BUY
$21.30
Deciem
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted