L'Oréal

Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details L'Oreal's Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water, with Lamellar Technology is 8 seconds to silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair. A new generation of premium treatment; with its liquid form, Wonder Water stands out from conventional rinse-outs. Upon contact with wet hair, it works in 8 seconds to visibly transform hair from the 1st use. Check out the visible hair transformation on various hair types here. Key Benefits: 8 seconds to silkier, shinier, healthier-looking hair Visibly transforms hair from the first use Moisturizing agents & amino acid target damaged areas of hair Totally weightless feel unlike anything else in hair care