Elvie Pelvic Floor TrainerElvie Trainer is an award-winning pelvic floor trainer. Regular pelvic floor exercises improve bladder control and incontinence, prepare the body for pregnancy, speed up postnatal recovery and enhance intimate health. Designed to be easy-to-use, motivational and comfortable, Elvie Trainer is a fun and effective way to strengthen and tone your pelvic floor that can be used anytime, anywhere. The small pebble-shaped pod is inserted like a tampon and connects to an app that visualises, guides, and corrects your technique in response to your muscle movements. Elvie Trainer enables you to get the most out of your pelvic floor exercises, providing motivation, expertly designed workouts and personalised training programmes. Use 3 times a week for just 5 minutes a day for better pelvic floor strength, control and confidence.Elvie Trainer has won more than 12 awards and is recommended by over 800 health professionals worldwide. Loved by women and celebrities alike, Elvie Trainer was featured in the 2017 Oscar nominee goody bag.Benefits:Easy-to-follow, 5-minute workouts designed by pelvic floor and gamification experts to be fun and effective . Achieve fast results: 8 out of 10 Elvie Trainer users feel improvements, 98% of whom notice a difference within 6 weeks . Stay motivated by viewing your workout in real time with biofeedback technology, personalised targets and seeing your results improve over time on the app. Discreet and portable, complete with a carry case that doubles as a wireless charger (micro USB) so that you can workout anytime, anywhere. Cutting edge technology detects and alerts you if you're exercising incorrectly. The world's smallest pelvic floor trainer, with an optional cover for custom sizing and comfort. Features:6 unique exercises. 4 different levels: training, beginner, intermediate, advanced. Gold standard pelvic floor biofeedback technology. Optional cover for custom sizing. Rechargeable battery with carry case that doubles as a charger. Made with medical grade silicone, 100% waterproof. Personalised targets and reminders. Free downloadable app. Technical Specs:Compatible with iPhone 4S, iPad 3 and Android phones 4.3 and newer versions. Medical grade silicone. Can Elvie Trainer be used during pregnancy?You can use Elvie Trainer during pregnancy as long as you are not suffering from any complications. Every pregnancy is unique so if you are unsure, please consult your qualified medical professional before use. We recommend waiting until 6 weeks after birth before resuming use of your Elvie Trainer.Can I use Elvie Trainer with an IUD?Yes, you can use Elvie Trainer with an IUD (or coil). The tail of Elvie Trainer is the part that connects to your device, and this remains on the outside. Elvie Trainer is completely covered in medical grade silicone with no exposed parts and so is safe to use with the coil.Can I use Elvie Trainer if I have a pelvic health condition?If you have a pelvic health condition (e.g. prolapse or pelvic pain) we recommend you consult your qualified medical professional before purchasing Elvie Trainer.