Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Elvie

Elvie Kegel Trainer - Kegal Exercise Device For Women - Kegel Exerciser & Pelvic Floor Exercisers For Women For Pelvic Support & Bladder Control

$199.00$188.00
At Amazon
Strengthen your pelvic floor to improve bladder control and incontinence, speed up recovery after childbirth and enhance intimate health
Featured in 1 story
These Kegel Weights Give Your Vagina A Workout
by Erika W. Smith