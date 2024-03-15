Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Conditions Apply
Elva Slip Midi Dress
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-sleeve Smocked Front-zip Shirt Dress
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Long-sleeve Cutout Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$178.00
Anthropologie
Hutch
Printed Twist-front Puff-sleeve Ruffle-hem Dress
BUY
$228.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Conditions Apply
Conditions Apply
Elva Slip Midi Dress
BUY
$128.00
Anthropologie
Conditions Apply
Pearl Fringe Vest
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Conditions Apply
Puff-sleeved Midi Dress
BUY
$178.00
Anthropologie
Conditions Apply
Ruffled Floral Maxi Dress
BUY
$99.95
$170.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-sleeve Smocked Front-zip Shirt Dress
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Short-sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Long-sleeve Cutout Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$178.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted