At PinkCherry

When it comes to practically guaranteed pleasure, I think we're all in agreement that there's no better tool for the job than a fantastic bullet vibe. Of course, there's always a way to make a great thing better! For instance, what if someone were to take your favorite go-to bullet, wrap it in super-silky silicone, add some sexy-sneaky remote functionality PLUS 26 possible vibration options? Well, dear pleasure seekers, someone did, and the result is Svakom's Elva. Lightweight and extra easy to maneuver over and around your or your playmate's body, scintillating Elva slips smoothly into just about any solo or shared sexy scenario. Plushy silicone surrounds a firm, ultra precise core, making Elva perfect for clitoris-pinpointing, nipple teasing and outer-butt stimulating. Though a looped cord makes this vibe a safer choice for penetration, we don't recommended inserting her anally or otherwise. Those 26 modes of vibrating bliss wait for the touch of a button on Elva herself or an included mini remote. To play with most of the vibe modes, you'll need to use the remote (it pairs to the bullet in seconds), but a unique Intelligent mode can be accessed directly in either case. Press the 'S' button to experiment. You'll be able to cycle through 5 patterns and 5 possible intensity modes using the remote. An included manual explains everything! USB rechargeable, Elva powers up at any free USB port using an included cord. A full charge of about 1.5 hours will run the motor for up to 2.5 hours. Replaceable remote battery included. In body safe silicone plus ABS plastic, Elva cleans easily using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with any favorite water base lube, but please avoid contact with silicone lubes and other silicone toys. Elva IPX6 waterproof, and is rated for high level water resistance. It should not be fully submerged, but is definitely shower friendly.