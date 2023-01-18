ChronicallyFunny

Elton John Inspired Parody Funny Greeting Card

Thank you for visiting Chronically Funny! All of my shop items are designed with care in Michigan, USA and made from high-quality cardstocks and materials. I draw all cartoon images in photoshop and other design elements are purchased legally and fully licensed. Amazon ships all of my prints directly from their warehouse, which means all Amazon Prime Members get FREE SHIPPING on all of my items. Hooray! Sale proceeds support the cost of chemotherapy and lupus medical expenses totaling $22,000+ paid out of pocket each year. Please note pricing reflects Amazon's 60% commission on each sale. We try our best to keep pricing competitive while covering printing costs. Check out the rest of my items to laugh all year round. Size: 5 x 7 inch card Folded card with blank inside Professionally printed on premium 120 lb glossy cardstock Vibrant colors with an extra shine Pink peel & seal envelope