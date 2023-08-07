EltaMD

EltaMD UV Pure Broad-Spectrum SPF 47 shields the skin from UVA and UVB damage during sun exposure. The gentle formula is quickly absorbed by the skin without leaving an oily residue and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Safe for sensitive skin conditions, including rosacea. Key Ingredients: Zinc Oxide: Natural mineral compound that works as a sunscreen agent by reflecting and scattering UVA and UVB rays Titanium Dioxide: Natural mineral that works as a sunscreen agent by reflecting and scattering UV radiation Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Ester): Antioxidant that reduces free radicals to help diminish the visible signs of aging Key Benefits: UVA/UVB sun protection Gentle and lightweight body sunscreen for the whole family Water-resistant (80 minutes) Contains no ingredient made from a gluten- containing grain (wheat, barley or rye) Need help choosing an EltaMD sunscreen? How to Pick the Right EltaMD Sunscreen for You