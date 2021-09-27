EltaMD

Eltamd Uv Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturiser

$53.55

Buy Now Review It

UV Daily is a moisturizing face sunscreen that protects against the harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Formulated with 9.0% transparent zinc oxide Antioxidant protection combats skin-aging free radicals associated with ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation (IR). UV Daily contains a mineral-based formula and hyaluronic acid to boost moisture retention and diminish fine lines. Glides on easily and absorbs quickly into the skin UVA/UVB sun protection Fragrance-free, paraben-free, sensitivity-free and noncomedogenic EltaMD UV Daily facial sunscreen provides serious UV protection and superior hydration join forces in this sheer facial sunscreen. This mineral-based formula contains hyaluronic acid to boost moisture retention and diminish fine lines. Formulated with zinc oxide, this lightweight face moisturizer is non greasy and rubs into the skin so easily that it can be worn alone or under makeup. UV Daily sunscreen lotion is fragrance-free, paraben-free, sensitivity-free and noncomedogenic. It is availabile in tinted and untinted formulas for every day UVA and UVB sun protection. Directions: Apply this sunscreen face lotion liberally to face and neck 15 minutes before sun exposure. Use a water-resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating. Reapply at least every two hours.