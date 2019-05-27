Elta MD

Eltamd: Clear

C$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Sense

*The Canadian version will not indicate an SPF on the packaging due to Health Canada regulations, however Elta MD Clear does contain SPF ingredients, and is rated as an SPF 46. It contains niacinamide (vitamin B3), hyaluronic acid and lactic acid, ingredients that promote the appearance of healthy-looking skin. Very lightweight and silky, it may be worn with makeup or alone. Texture: Lightweight cream Skin Types: Skin types prone to acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation Benefits: 9.0% transparent zinc oxide Antioxidant protection combats skin-aging free radicals associated with ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation (IR). Calms and protects acne-prone skin Leaves no residue UVA/UVB sun protection Fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, sensitivity-free and noncomedogenic