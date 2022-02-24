Zipcode Design

Elson Geometric Black/ivory Area Rug

$429.99 $229.99

At Wayfair

Bring sophisticated style and artful design to your living room, office, or den with this area rug. It's power-loomed with 70% polyester and 30% polypropylene with a jute backing. This area rug features a graphic of black streamlined stripes curving to form a retro-inspired circular shape over a neutral background for an eye-catching effect. We love that this rug has a 0.5'' pile height, just enough to provide cushioning underfoot and stand up to foot traffic. Plus, it's easy to clean – simply vacuum to get rid of dust and dirt.