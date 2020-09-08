AllModern

Elsinore Task Chair

$363.17 $240.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

This office chair features a beautiful bentwood frame with a glossy LeatherSoft upholstery. This chair is sure to make an impression and become the focal point in your office or home office. A mid-back office chair offers support to the mid-to-upper back region. The contoured backrest provides firm back support. Chair easily swivels 36 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height.