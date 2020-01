Lee Mathews

Elsie Stretch Cotton-blend Poplin Dress

£370.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Perfect for vacation, Lee Mathews' dress works just as well as a coverup at the beach or for casual dinners at the resort. It's cut from ivory stretch cotton-blend poplin in a loose silhouette with billowy sleeves and a floaty hem. Use the drawstring ties at the neck and waist to alter the shape and style it with a basket bag.