Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Lee Mathews

Elsie Stretch Cotton-blend Poplin Dress

$480.00
At Net-A-Porter
Ivory stretch cotton-blend poplin Slips on 75% cotton, 20% polyamide, 5% elastane Machine wash Imported
Featured in 1 story
How Poofy Dresses Became Fall's Go-To Silhouette
by Eliza Huber