Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Anthropologie
Elsie Rattan Bowl
$68.00
$24.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Rattan, wrought iron. Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Wipe clean with soft cloth. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Darice
3-box Paper Mache Set
$11.89
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nicely Neat
Transparent Stackable Storage Case Drawers
$26.73
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Project 62
Paulownia Wood Small Milkcrate
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Small Makati Lined Basket Natural
$29.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
DETAILS
One King's Lane
Tote Baskets
$180.00
$125.55
from
One King's Lane
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Tubular Hangers (72-pack)
$23.04
$19.44
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
MIZGI
Space-saving Velvet Hangers (50-pack)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Isaac Mizrahi
Velvet Hangers Set (30-pack)
$13.00
from
Dormify
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted