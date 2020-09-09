United States
Archivist Studio
Elsa White Shirt
£165.00
At Rêve En Vert
The Elsa blouse is made of upcycled luxury hotel bed linen (100% cotton). The fabric is sourced from high-end hotels in London and Amsterdam, washed and remade in Berlin and Bucharest. The Elsa top is a romantic Victorian inspired top with frilled shoulders. The fabric has a soft woven jacquard stripe and is embellished with mother of pearl buttons. Model is 1.80 meters tall and wearing a size EU 36.