Eloquii Elements

Eloquii Elements Tie Front Tank Dress

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

ELOQUII Elements is perfectly priced - always - and not eligible for promotions Close fit Elasticized waist seam Back smocked panel Full skirt Front peek-a-boo detail Model is 5'10" size 14 55% Linen / 45% Viscose Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed Item# 2227045