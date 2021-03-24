Elomi

Elomi Smoothing Strapless Bra

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

This is a UK-sized bra. See our size chart or contact a Bra Fit Expert to get the right fit. Features This supportive strapless bra is a wardrobe must-have Prevent show-through with seamless foam-lined cups Side boning for added structure and support Eliminate side bulge thanks to wide, smoothing wings Stay-put silicone lining along wings Straps easily convert to criss-cross in back 3 column, 4 row hook & eye closure; increases with size Smooth, stretch microfiber with mesh wings Style #EL4300 Content Body: 38% Polyester, 37% Nylon, 25% Elastane. Care Hand wash, line dry. Country of Origin: Imported see more