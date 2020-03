Elomi

Elomi Energise Underwired Sports Bra

£44.00

At Figleaves

The Elomi Energise underwired sports bra features three-section cups to give enviable shape, lift and separation. The mircofibre wicks away moisture and the back can be adjusted to a racer back style for further support and comfort. Infused with nylon, it gives a satin finish for a touch of luxury in your sports kit. Suitable for high impact activity.