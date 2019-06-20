Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Figleaves London

Elomi Aloha Tropical Underwired Bandeau Bikini Top

£50.00
At Figleaves
This Elomi Aloha Tropical Underwired Bandeau bikini top has lightly padded cups to give you shape and silicone coated elastic to keep it in place. In vibrant tropically-inspired florals, this pretty top has detachable straps which you can wear over the shoulder or in a cross-back style.