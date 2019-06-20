Figleaves London

Elomi Aloha Tropical Underwired Bandeau Bikini Top

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Figleaves

This Elomi Aloha Tropical Underwired Bandeau bikini top has lightly padded cups to give you shape and silicone coated elastic to keep it in place. In vibrant tropically-inspired florals, this pretty top has detachable straps which you can wear over the shoulder or in a cross-back style.