Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Anthropologie
Eloise Tortoise Hair Clip Set
$18.00
$7.77
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Set of three Acrylic Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Abacaxi
Beaded Butterfly Hairpins
BUY
$60.00
Abacaxi
Messen
Decorative Artificial Pearl Barrettes (set Of 3)
BUY
$5.99
Amazon
BaubleBar
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
BUY
$5.00
$18.00
BaubleBar
Fiobee
Rose Hair Clip
BUY
$7.99
Amazon
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Handwoven Saffron Pillow
BUY
$50.97
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rica Embroidered Top
BUY
$41.97
$118.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Harmony Lace Peasant Blouse
BUY
$41.97
$118.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Imogen Capiz Pendant
BUY
$323.97
$728.00
Anthropologie
More from Hair Accessories
Roselane
Scrunchie Headband
BUY
C$16.00
Roselane
Sew Much Love LH
Braided Satin Headband
BUY
C$20.00
Sew Much Love LH
Arket
Seersucker Scrunchie
BUY
£6.00
Arket
Universal Thread
Women's Printed Bandana
BUY
$7.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted