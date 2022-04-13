United States
FitFlop
Eloise Espadrille Wedge Sandals
£130.00
At FitFlop
Elevate your look – in every sense – with these ankle strap espadrille wedge sandals. Raffia wrapped for a summery feel, with micro-stud detailing. They sport smooth leather straps that wrap around your foot, and an adjustable buckle. On our first ever high wedge sole: featuring our supercushioned Microwobbleboard™ tech inside a firmer shell for stability. These ankle strap platform espadrilles are infinitely easier to walk in than your average wedges, they're the height of style and comfort. Heel height: 71.1mm