Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Retrofete
Eloisa Dress
$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FWRD
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
Scalloped Buttondown Dress
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress Es
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Eloquii
Tiered Puff Sleeve Dress
BUY
$159.95
Eloquii
Self-Portrait
Belted Bouclé And Crepe Midi Dress
BUY
$412.00
Matches
More from Retrofete
Retrofete
Priscilla Feather Dress
BUY
$795.00
FWRD
Retrofete
Dolly Strapless Feather Trimmed Gown
BUY
£840.00
Net-A-Porter
Retrofete
André Satin Cargo Pants
BUY
$296.25
$395.00
Neiman Marcus
Retrofete
Dolly Strapless Feather Trimmed Gown
BUY
$995.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
Etsy
Vintage Dress
BUY
$80.00
Etsy
Watters
Adela Dress
BUY
$585.00
Watters
Solace London
Dakota Off-the-shoulder Crepe And Satin-twill Gown
BUY
$735.00
Net-A-Porter
The Bar
The Bar Women's White Avery Detachable Train
BUY
$228.00
Lyst
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted