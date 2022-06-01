United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Urban Outfitters
Elodie Printed Mini Dress
$59.00$29.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 54737846; Color Code: 066 ‘90s-look mini dress from Urban Outfitters. Built from a sheer mesh topped with an allover print in an empire waist silhouette. Finished with skinny shoulder straps at the sweetheart neckline and tie accent at the bust. Lined. Content + Care - 94% Polyester, 6% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Waist: 36”