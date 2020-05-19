Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ulla Johnson
Elodie Pleated Silk Midi Dress
$625.00
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Elodie Pleated Silk Midi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Pixie Market
Bauhaus Tie Dress
£155.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Topshop
Tiered Tie Neck Chuckon Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$75.00
$37.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Nami Balloon Sleeve Linen Maxi Dress
$395.00
$237.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Gabrielle Midi Wrap Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Ulla Johnson
Ulla Johnson
Averil Metallic Stripe Long Sleeve Minidress
$525.00
$315.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Alma Dress
$795.00
$238.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Dani Dress
$575.00
$431.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Claudine Dress
$645.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
Ulla Johnson
Elodie Pleated Silk Midi Dress
$625.00
$375.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Free People
Eva Shirt Dress
$148.00
from
Free People
BUY
Everlane
The Cotton Shirtdress
$80.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Mango
Bow Wrap Dress
£25.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted