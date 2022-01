L'Oréal

Elnett Ultra Strength Hair Spray

Supreme hold, extra-strong hairspray. L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Supreme hold hairspray provides an extra-strong hold, effortless volume and texture for natural-looking hairstyles. Irresistable light-weight mist. Size: 400ml KEY FEATURES • Strongest hold in entire franchise • Lasts all day • Humidity resistant • Ultra fine mist that disappears at a stroke of a brush • Used by stylists worldwide