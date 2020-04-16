L'Oréal

Elnett Satin Supreme Hold Hairspray

Elnett Hairspray Supreme Hold. Elnett hairspray, made famous by the stylists to the stars and celebrities. This L'oreal Paris product has been the finest hairspray choice for almost 40 years. Elnett Supreme Hold gives longest lasting hold with a beautiful shine and a softness. With a patented microdiffuser, Elnett sprays so fine and evenly, you can hardly see it or feel it. It will disappear with a stroke of a brush, leaving hair soft, shiny and clean. Come rain, shine or humidity it will protect your style. Contains satin conditioners that protect your hair and improve manageability. To use, remove the security tab and shake can. Style hair. Spray with Elnett in short bursts from about 12 inches (30cm) away. 200 ml