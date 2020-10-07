L'Oreal Paris

Elnett Satin Hairspray, Extra Strong Hold

$14.99 $10.26

New look - same long-lasting brushable hold leaves hair feeling clean with a soft, shiny finish and a satin touch Elnett satin’s humidity resistant hairspray delivers an ultra fine mist that disappears at the stroke of a brush so you can style and re-style away With unique micro-diffusion technology, Elnett creates a mist of light micro-droplets dispersing the spray evenly for strand-by-strand hold Elnett has been a celebrity hairstylist favorite for decades - today, it is known as a stylist’s best friend and a hairstyle must-have This extra strong hold unscented hairspray delivers enough hold to lock in your style while leaving hair touchable and brushable from roots to ends L’Oreal Paris Elnett satin is a legendary hair spray, known as the gold standard for red carpet events and photo shoots. This unscented hair spray has an ultra fine mist that leaves hair feeling clean with a light weight, soft, shiny finish and a satin touch. So strong, it holds style all day. So fine, it disappears at the stroke of a brush. For perfect hold, complete any hairstyle with an all-over spray. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.