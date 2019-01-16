L'Oreal Paris

Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hair Spray

$11.19

At Target

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin is a legendary hair spray, known as the gold standard for red carpet events and photo shoots. This unscented hair spray has an ultra fine mist that leaves hair feeling clean with a light weight, soft, shiny finish and a satin touch. So strong, it holds style all day. So fine, it disappears at the stroke of a brush. For perfect hold, complete any hairstyle with an all-over spray. Packaging May vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.Remove the security tab and shake can. Spray your style with Elnett in short bursts from about 12 inches away.Flammable. Avoid heat, fire, flame and smoking during use and until hair is completely dry. Avoid spraying in eyes. Contents under pressure. Do not puncture or incinerate. Do not store at temperatures above 120ºF (49ºC). Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.