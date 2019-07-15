L'Oreal Paris

Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray (pack Of 2)

$23.46 $18.77

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin is a legendary hair spray, known as the gold standard for red carpet events and photo shoots. This unscented hair spray has an ultra fine mist that leaves hair feeling clean with a light weight, soft, shiny finish and a satin touch. So strong, it holds style all day. So fine, it disappears at the stroke of a brush. For perfect hold, complete any hairstyle with an all-over spray. Packaging May vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.