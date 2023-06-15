Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Oliver Bonas
Elm Round Silver Hoop Earrings
£29.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Oliver Bonas
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
Large Organic Freshwater Cultured Pearl Hoops
BUY
$59.90
Quince
Auree Jewellery
Kelso Sterling Silver & Yellow Gold Earrings
BUY
£60.00
Auree Jewellery
Ellis Mhairi Cameron
Li Gold Crush Single 2mm Nose Stud
BUY
£95.00
Ellis Mhairi Cameron
Umara
18 Karat Solid Huggie Earrings
BUY
£80.00
Umara
More from Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Mary Jane Double Buckle Golden Leather Shoes
BUY
£65.00
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Titanic Never Let You Go Valentine's Day Card
BUY
$4.50
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Fleur Rose & Hibiscus Hand Cream
BUY
£8.50
Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Natural Leopard Print Brown Mesh Midi Dress
BUY
£56.25
£75.00
Oliver Bonas
More from Earrings
Quince
Large Organic Freshwater Cultured Pearl Hoops
BUY
$59.90
Quince
Auree Jewellery
Kelso Sterling Silver & Yellow Gold Earrings
BUY
£60.00
Auree Jewellery
Ellis Mhairi Cameron
Li Gold Crush Single 2mm Nose Stud
BUY
£95.00
Ellis Mhairi Cameron
Umara
18 Karat Solid Huggie Earrings
BUY
£80.00
Umara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted